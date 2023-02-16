YouTube CEO is stepping down after nearly a decade in role

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TORNADO WATCH 39 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD,
ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SEWANEE,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

YouTube CEO is stepping down after nearly a decade in role

YouTube CEO is stepping down after nearly a decade in role

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, here in Davos, Switzerland, in 2022, is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role.

 Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Thursday she is "stepping back" from her leadership role at the company after nearly a decade of running the video-sharing platform.

In a blog post, Wojcicki said she plans to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about."

Wojcicki has been involved with YouTube's parent company Google from its earliest days, when its two founders worked out of her garage in California to build a search engine. She later became Google's 16th employee and has worked at the company for nearly 25 years.

"Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere," Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google's founders, said in a statement. "We're so grateful for all she's done over the last 25 years."

Wojcicki had served as YouTube's CEO for nine years. Succeeding her will be Neal Mohan, YouTube's current chief product officer.

"With all we're doing across Shorts, streaming, and subscriptions, together with the promises of AI, YouTube's most exciting opportunities are ahead, and Neal is the right person to lead us," Wojcicki wrote.

Wojcicki oversaw YouTube during the web's pivotal transition toward social media, but also as online platforms came under increasing scrutiny for spreading misinformation, hate speech and other harmful content.

She added that even though she was leaving her role, she would continue to work with some YouTube teams and provide advice to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, offering "counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies."

"I'm so proud of everything we've achieved," Wojcicki wrote. "It's been exhilarating, meaningful, and all-consuming."

The-CNN-Wire

