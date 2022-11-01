Your Vote: Amendment 3 explained

Lisa Millican vanished in 1982. She was tortured, sexually assaulted, and killed. The woman convicted of her murder received a chance at parole after former Alabama Governor, Fob James commuted her death sentence. James did so without notifying the Millican family. Judith Neelley's request for parole was denied in 2018, but members of the Millican family are still pushing for change after being left in the dark.
13-year-old Lisa Millican was kidnapped, injected with drain cleaner, raped, and then shot to death. Judith Neelley and her husband, Alvin Neelley, abducted the 13-year-old from a shopping mall in Rome, Georgia. Then, dumped her body at Little River Canyon near Fort Payne, Alabama.
Right now, Lisa Millican's family is still fighting for her rights, including her brother Calvin Millican and his wife Cassie.
"She's going to be the voice for millions of other victims," Cassie Millican said.
Alabamians will see Amendment 3 on their ballot next week. It was proposed after former Alabama Governor Fob James commuted Judith Neelley's death sentence to life in prison in 1999.
"Someone dies and their rights die with them, and that's what this bill is going to put a stop to, " Calvin Millican explained.
Calvin Millican said no one informed the family that Judith Neelley's sentence was being commuted.
If Alabama voters support Amendment 3, it will require governors to notify the victim's family before postponing or reducing a death sentence. The governor's failure to do so will void the governor's action. It would also require the governor to notify the attorney general's office. Senator Steve Livingston of Scottsboro sponsored the measure. Election Day is November 8th.