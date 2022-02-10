Your January heating bill by the numbers

Here's why your January heating bill may shock you.
How cold was January 2022? A lot colder than normal, that's for sure.
According to records from the National Weather Service in Huntsville, our average daytime high temperature was 49.9°. That is 2.4° below our normal of 52.3°.
Where you really felt the chill was overnight. January's average nighttime low temperature was 28.3°. That's 5° below the normal of 33.1°.
The temperature dropped below 32° on twenty-five out of thirty-one nights in January.
So, four out of five nights were below freezing.
And twelve nights were at or below 25°!
If you average the daytime high and the nighttime low, Huntsville's daily average temperature for January was 39.1° or about 4° below the normal of 42.7°.
Given that, our Heating Degree Days totaled 801, significantly higher (109 more) than normal.
A degree day is a comparison of the mean temperature of the day to the standard temperature of 65°.
It's a measure of how much energy it takes to warm or cool a building. The higher the number, the more energy it takes to change the temperature.
It's been 4 years since we had a January this cold.
January 2018 saw an HDD number of 827.
4 years before that, January 2014 saw an HDD number of 957.
This won't help you with paying your heating bill, but maybe now you have a better understanding of why your bill is so high.