Wreck closes northbound lanes of Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville

  • Updated
The Huntsville Police Department reported northbound lanes of Bailey Cove Road at Country Lane Drive were shut down due to a wreck in the area about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Conditions should now be back to normal.

