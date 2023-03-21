Wreck closed westbound lanes at Governors, 1st Street in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department reports it has closed all westbound lanes at Governors at 1st Street due to a wreck.
Avoid the area if possible.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
