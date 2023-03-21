 Skip to main content
Wreck closed westbound lanes at Governors, 1st Street in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Huntsville Police Department reports it has closed all westbound lanes at Governors at 1st Street due to a wreck.

Avoid the area if possible.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

