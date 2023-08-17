 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westbound traffic down to one lane on I-565 at Wall Triana in Madison due to wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

Police are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck at Interstate 565 West at Wall Triana.

The city of Madison says westbound traffic is down to one lane.

Please avoid the area or expect delays.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you