Warmer through the week

We'll stay mostly clear overnight but temperatures will only dip into the mid 40s. As for Wednesday, clouds return, though they shouldn't put a damper on temperatures as a southeasterly wind keeps us in the upper 60s. Get ready for a breezy day Wednesday with gusts up to 25 MPH.
The clouds will be on the increase thanks to an approaching cold front. Once this front runs into the ridge of high pressure currently in control of our weather, it stalls out until the end of the week. This means it just stays cloudy Thursday and Friday with a few stray showers as the front is just to our north. Finally, the cold front pushes in and showers overspread the area on late Friday night into Saturday. A rumble of thunder is possible, too. Temperatures take a dive to end the weekend, going from the upper 60s Saturday to the lower 50s Sunday.