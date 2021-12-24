Warm and windy Christmas with a few stray showers

Santa will have a mild trip through North Alabama this year! But it will be a bumpy sleigh ride thanks to south winds gusting to 25 mph tonight.
The mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep lows near 60° Christmas morning, that's 25 degrees above normal! The warm up continues Saturday as highs are back in the 70s with more clouds than sun. A few stray showers can't be ruled out tomorrow but most stay dry. Temperatures stay well above average through next week. A more active pattern takes over to close out 2021.
Higher rain chances look to be Wednesday and Thursday. We'll keep a close eye on the thunderstorms potential next week but it's too early for specifics. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches will be common over the next seven days. Looking towards New Year's weekend, it looks like we may dry out some and possibly see a major cool down too. Check back for updates.