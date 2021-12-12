StormTracker Forecast

Under clear skies and light winds, the chance for a freezing fog begins overnight into the early morning hours especially in some of our cooler spots where temperatures will drop below freezing overnight. Any early morning commuters should travel with caution and have the ice scrapper handy!
Past the morning, another beautiful day is set by tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the low 60's with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures increase throughout the work week, with our next chance for rain coming Thursday night.
Tonight: Clear skies, calm winds. A gradual cooling into the 30's.
Monday: Chilly start in the 30's. HIGH: 60