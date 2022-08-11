Scattered Evening Storms Possible

We will continue to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of north Alabama until a bout 10 p.m. Heavy rain and gusty winds may accompany some of these storms. Clouds will gradually decrease after midnight as a much-anticipated cold front swings through. There is a slight chance for early morning spot showers, but most locations will remain dry. lows drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees before sunrise.
Finally, break from the humidity. Winds come in from the north behind the front which will usher in drier air beginning on Friday. Clouds clear as well making a sunny finish to the workweek with highs around 90. Comfortable conditions continue through the weekend. No need to alter your outdoor plans. It will be sunny and dry with highs reaching for the low 90s.
We are tracking a return of humidity and rain chances next week.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy AM. Mostly Sunny PM. Highs around 90. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.