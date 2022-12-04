 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 3.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Heavy rainfall potential early week, then huge warming trend

  • Updated
  • 0

WAAY31 Weather forecast with meteorologist Rich Johnson

Heavy rainfall is poised to move over northern Alabama and southern Tennessee Monday and Monday evening. A stationary front will dissipate to our south as warm front reestablishes itself across Tennessee and Kentucky to our north. The focus of the rain will be near this front. That means our best chance for rain will come early in the week.

It appears that the window for the heaviest rainfall will be from Monday into Monday night with the heaviest amounts near the Tennessee / Alabama border and toward northeast Alabama.

Monday - Tuesday Rainfall

Monday temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s into the low 50's during the day. Our high temperature for the day will occur at midnight as warm air moves in from the south. Likewise Tuesday's low temperature will occur at midnight. Readings should be near 60.

An impressive warming trend will occur during the middle of the week with strong southerly wind flow ahead of the next cold front. Highs will be in the 70's Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will be near 60 - or more than 20 degrees above average.

The next cold front moves in by Friday returning temperatures to near seasonal averages.

