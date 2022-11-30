Heavy rain and storms have moved out as colder air settles in

The severe weather threat has ended and rain is quickly moving out of North Alabama. Roads will be wet for the morning drive, so plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Be on the lookout for potential debris in the roads too, such as fallen leaves or tree limbs.
In the wake of last night's storms, a strong cold front is ushering in much colder air. Temperatures starting in the 50s this morning fall into the 40s late this afternoon. A stout northerly wind gusting up to 25 MPH will add a wind chill as well.
Highs recover to the 60s Friday and this weekend. Rain chances also return this weekend thanks to a frontal boundary that stalls nearby. Off and on showers are in the forecast Friday evening through at least next Tuesday. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected over the next week.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, much colder. Highs near 50. Wind: N 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Lows near 30. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.