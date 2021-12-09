WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network was built in Alabama

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. *PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&