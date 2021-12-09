The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network: More control for more precise forecasting

You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WAAY-31 Meteorologists have complete control of the Early Warning Radar Network. Complete control allows for faster data and the ability to highlight important weather features.

Typical radars will scan set angles beginning at a base or lowest scan of 0.5° and finishing at 19.5°. This process takes about 5 minutes.

Complete control of the Early Warning Radar Network allows WAAY-31 meteorologists to scan at any angle, including a negative 0.5° tilt which points the radar towards the ground.

We can keep a preferred radar tilt for every scan rather than going through a full cycle of scans. If the radar is set to a base scan or lowest scan, weather data near ground is available every 1 minute.

WAAY-31 meteorologists also have complete control to pick a sector scan or pie slice of a scan. Any sector or directions can be controlled by the meteorologists. For example if a sector is set to due south to due west that is a quarter of a full scan or 90°. This sector scan or pie slice allows for data every 15 seconds.

