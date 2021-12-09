The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network: More control for more precise forecasting

WAAY-31 Meteorologists have complete control of the Early Warning Radar Network. Complete control allows for faster data and the ability to highlight important weather features.
Typical radars will scan set angles beginning at a base or lowest scan of 0.5° and finishing at 19.5°. This process takes about 5 minutes.
Complete control of the Early Warning Radar Network allows WAAY-31 meteorologists to scan at any angle, including a negative 0.5° tilt which points the radar towards the ground.
We can keep a preferred radar tilt for every scan rather than going through a full cycle of scans. If the radar is set to a base scan or lowest scan, weather data near ground is available every 1 minute.
WAAY-31 meteorologists also have complete control to pick a sector scan or pie slice of a scan. Any sector or directions can be controlled by the meteorologists. For example if a sector is set to due south to due west that is a quarter of a full scan or 90°. This sector scan or pie slice allows for data every 15 seconds.