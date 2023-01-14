 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Showers and Flurries Overnight...

Light Snow Showers will continue to move across portions of southern
middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama through this evening. These
snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy surfaces and
elevated objects, especially in areas of higher terrain. Widespread
travel problems are not anticipated. However, use caution when
traveling on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Dry this weekend, rain returns next week

Weekend Forecast

A few spotty showers carrying mixed precip are still present early this morning in our far northeast counties. Showers should clear before mid-morning.

Today will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. At least the sunshine will be overhead! Tonight we'll drop below freezing once more before a brief warming trend begins next week. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

The warming pattern will continue through Wednesday of next week while rain chances remain in the forecast. Rain appears likely late Monday through early Tuesday. A stronger system will head our way late Wednesday through early Thursday and could bring us our next round of thunderstorms. Whether or not these will have severe potential remains to be seen. Highs reach the 60s by Tuesday.

TODAY: Some clearing takes place. Partly sunny and cold. Highs peak in the low to mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: Calm - SSE 5 MPH

