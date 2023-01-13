After a dry weekend, rain returns next week

Scattered snow showers will remain possible especially in the higher elevations this evening. Isolated slick roads will be possible, but most travelers should not be affected. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s while wind chills could drop to the low 20s.
Conditions will stay dry with ample sunshine this entire weekend. Saturday will remain chilly with highs in the mid 40s. We'll get one more night of sub-freezing temperatures Saturday night. Temperatures will improve to the low and mid 50s on Sunday.
The pattern turns warm and wet as we head into next week. Rain appears likely late Monday through early Tuesday. A stronger system will head our way late Wednesday through early Thursday and could bring us our next round of thunderstorms. Whether or not these will have severe potential remains to be seen. Highs next week will be in the 50s and 60s.
TONIGHT: Snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH