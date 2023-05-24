 Skip to main content
WATCH: Marshall County Sheriff's Office IDs victim in 1997 cold case murder investigation

  • Updated
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said the victim of the 1997 murder is from California. His head, hands and feet were removed from his body.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office released new details in a cold case murder that dates back to 1997.

Watch the full news conference in the attached video.

