WATCH LIVE: Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman football game incident

Madison County Schools to address Hazel Green, Sparkman football game incident

Madison County Schools is scheduled to have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the incident that occurred during Friday's football game between Hazel Green High School and Sparkman High School. 

The game was suspended at halftime after fans rushed the field, running away from the stands.

In addition to the incident itself, Madison County Schools says they will also discuss the actions leading up to Friday evening and release how they will ensure the safety of those playing and in attendance moving forward.

The meeting will take place at the Madison County Board of Education. 

Tune in to the livestream HERE to watch the meeting before we transition to our 6 p.m. newscast. 

