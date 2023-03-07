WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kay Ivey presents the State of the State address

Gov. Kay Ivey is set to present the annual State of the State address at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The address will be delivered to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature in the Old House Chamber of the state Capitol.
Terry Saban and students from University Charter School in Livingston will be among the governor's honored guests. The Mustang String Band of Northeast Alabama Community College will perform as legislators and others arrive in the Chamber, starting about 5:30 p.m.
WAAY 31 will have additional coverage from Ivey's speech tonight on waaytv.com and WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m.