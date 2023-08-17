 Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: Alabama NAACP press conference demanding Sen. Tuberville release military holds

  • Updated
The Alabama State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday in Huntsville with veterans and retired military members.

The NAACP says the conference is being held to demand that Sen. Tuberville release the holds he put on promotions of senior military officers. NAACP members and several veterans plan to speak about how Tuberville is putting the nation’s security at risk by holding up these promotions.

