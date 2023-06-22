WATCH HERE: U.S. Coast Guard update on search for missing Titanic tourist vessel

ABC News plans to air a Special Report at 2 p.m. Thursday as the U.S. Coast gives an update on the search for the missing Titanic tourist vessel and today's discovery of a debris field.
Watch in the window above or on TV.
ABC News plans to air a Special Report at 2 p.m. Thursday as the U.S. Coast gives an update on the search for the missing Titanic tourist vessel and today's discovery of a debris field.
Watch in the window above or on TV.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com