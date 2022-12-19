WATCH HERE: Jan. 6 committee hearing

The U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its final public hearing at noon Monday. The committee is expected to announce any criminal referrals, but ABC News reports there will likely be referrals to several entities, such as the Justice Department or the House Committee on Ethics.
The bipartisan House select committee was formed in July 2021 and will expire at year's end. However, the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will continue.
You can watch ABC News' live coverage of Monday's committee hearing here and on TV.