WATCH HERE: Celebrating Queen Elizabeth II

ABC News will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's life and present live coverage of her funeral from 4:30 a.m. until about 11 a.m. CT Monday.
Monday morning marks the end of a four-day period in which the Queen's coffin was lying in state. It will be taken from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service, which is due to begin at 5 a.m. CT and last about one hour.
The coffin will then travel to Wellington Arch, then to Windsor, where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, in a private ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
