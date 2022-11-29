UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale counties

UPDATE: The National Weather Service expired the warning at 12:55 p.m.
From earlier:
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Colbert County, northwestern Franklin County and southwestern Lauderdale County until 1 p.m.
At 1235 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Midway to near Burton, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Tuscumbia, Cherokee, Malone, Posey Loop, Pogo, Mt Hester, Srygley Church, New Bethel, Allsboro and Maud.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
