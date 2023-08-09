UPDATE: More North Alabama schools dismiss early, cancel activities due to severe weather threat

Many schools in North Alabama and some schools in southern Tennessee are dismissing early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. They will not have any extended day services or afterschool activities.
All Albertville City Schools afterschool activities are cancelled.
Please see the list of schools dismissing early below, organized by dismissal times:
Lauderdale County Schools and Sheffield City Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Muscle Shoals City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 11:30 a.m. – Muscle Shoals High School, Muscle Shoals Middle School
- 11:45 a.m. – McBride Elementary School
- 12 p.m. – Highland Park Elementary, Webster Elementary, Howell Graves Preschool, and the Early Learning Center
Tuscumbia City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 11:30 a.m. – G.W. Trenholm Primary School
- 11:45 a.m. – R.E. Thompson Intermediate School
- 12 p.m. – Deshler High School, Deshler Middle School
Athens State University, Drake State Community and Technical College, Franklin County Schools, Lawrence County Schools, Northwest Shoals Community College, and Russellville City Schools will dismiss at noon.
Calhoun Community College will transition to remote work and virtual learning at noon.
Huntsville City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 12 p.m. – Elementary schools
- 12:30 p.m. – Middle and junior high schools (including all grades for AAA and ASFL)
- 1:10 p.m. – High schools
Madison County Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 12 p.m. – Pre-K, elementary, intermediate, and K-8 schools
- 1 p.m. – Middle and high Schools
Madison City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 12:10 p.m. – Pre-K
- 12:40 p.m. – Elementary schools
- 1:30 p.m. – Middle and high schools
Hartselle City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 12:15 p.m. – Pre-K
- 12:45 p.m. – K-4th grades
- 1:05 p.m. – 5th-12th grades
Limestone County Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 12:40 p.m. – Elementary schools
- 1 p.m. – High schools
Decatur City Schools will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 12:45 p.m. – Elementary schools
- 1:30 p.m. – Secondary schools
St. John Paul II Catholic High School will close at 1 p.m.
Madison Academy will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 1 p.m. – Little MA and elementary school
- 1:15 p.m. – Middle and high school
Westminster Christian Academy will dismiss according to the following schedule:
- 1 p.m. – Lower schools (K3 through 4)
- 1:15 p.m. – Kindergarten
- 1:30 p.m. – 1st through 5th grades
- 1:40 p.m. – Upper schools
Athens City Schools and Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
Lincoln County Schools in Tennessee will dismiss early according to the following schedule:
- 1:45 p.m. – Lincoln County High School
- 2 p.m. – All other schools
