 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Alert cancelled for missing Madison teenager

  • Updated
  • 0
Aidan Beedie

Aidan Beedie

4:42 p.m. Friday UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the missing child alert for Aidan has been cancelled.

From earlier:

The Madison Police Department is asking for help finding a teenager who it says is missing and endangered.

Aidan Beedie, 16, was last seen about 9:20 a.m. Friday wearing a gray hoodie with black pants in the area of Meghan Lane in Madison. This is in the area of Plantation Pointe subdivision.

Aidan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Madison Police Department at 256-464-8417 or call 911.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you