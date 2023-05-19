UPDATE: Alert cancelled for missing Madison teenager

4:42 p.m. Friday UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the missing child alert for Aidan has been cancelled.
From earlier:
The Madison Police Department is asking for help finding a teenager who it says is missing and endangered.
Aidan Beedie, 16, was last seen about 9:20 a.m. Friday wearing a gray hoodie with black pants in the area of Meghan Lane in Madison. This is in the area of Plantation Pointe subdivision.
Aidan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Madison Police Department at 256-464-8417 or call 911.