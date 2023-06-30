United CEO apologizes for flying private as airline cancels thousands of flights

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
430 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall
Space Flight Center, or near Redstone Arsenal, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama A And M University,
Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville
and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 445 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

United CEO apologizes for flying private as airline cancels thousands of flights

  • 0
United CEO apologizes for flying private as airline cancels thousands of flights

United CEO Scott Kirby is apologizing to customers and his own employees after taking a private jet during a week when his airline was canceling thousands of flights.

 Moe Zoyari/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — United CEO Scott Kirby is apologizing to customers and his own employees after taking a private jet during a week when his airline was canceling thousands of flights.

The airline confirmed Kirby flew from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, and that the company did not pay for his flight. Teterboro is about 17 miles from Newark, New Jersey, where one of United’s largest hubs is located and which was the center of the airline’s meltdown this week.

In a statement, Kirby said he regrets that his actions distracted from the professionalism of United employees.

“Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home,” Kirby said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to our customers and our team members who have been working around-the-clock for several days – often through severe weather – to take care of our customers.”

On Wednesday, many customers at Newark Liberty International Airport couldn’t get to their destinations because there were no flights available. United customers have been plagued by flight delays, cancellations and lost luggage this week.

Going forward, Kirby promised “to better demonstrate my respect for the dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our customers.”

Center of troubles

The airline has canceled more than 3,000 flights since Saturday, stranding thousands of customers. On Friday as of the evening, United had 979 flight delays, or 34% of its operations, and 234 canceled flights, according to FlightAware.

Kirby blamed much of the problems with the airline’s service meltdown on the Federal Aviation Administration and a lack of adequate staffing at air traffic control centers, particularly in the New York area.

“The FAA frankly failed us this weekend,” said Kirby in an internal company memo to United staff shared with CNN on Wednesday.

He said the FAA reduced arrival rates at Newark by 40% and departure rates by 75% was “almost certainly a reflection of understaffing/lower experience at the FAA.”

But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who oversees the FAA, pushed back on that criticism of his agency Wednesday evening on CNN Primetime.

“Look, United Airlines has some internal issues they need to work through. They’ve really been struggling this week, even relative to other US airlines,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

While he agreed there needs to be more air traffic controllers, Buttigieg said “I want to be very clear, air traffic control issues are not the number one issue causing cancellations and delays. They’re not even the number two issue. All the data, including industry’s own data is very clear on that.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chris Isidore, Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.