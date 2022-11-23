Travel, Thanksgiving Holiday, and Iron Bowl Forecast Outlooks!

Wednesday's high temperatures will reach to the upper 60s making today the warmest day of the week! We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day.
Thanksgiving Day brings overcast skies for much of the day but the rain will hold off until bedtime bringing heaviest showers in the wee hours of the morning on Friday.
Early bird shoppers on Friday morning should plan to bring (or buy!) a rain coat but if you wait to hit the stores until lunchtime, rain should be cleared but cloudy skies will remain overhead.
Iron Bowl Saturday starts off dry with showers moving into the region around the time of kickoff, so any "watch parties" for the rivalry game should be moved indoors.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Winds: Calm.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.