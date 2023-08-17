 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRAFFIC ALERT: Several vehicles involved in crash on eastbound I-565 near mile marker 11 in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Madison Police Department advises that motorists should expect delays while officers respond to a wreck involving several vehicles at mile marker 11 of eastbound Interstate 565.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you