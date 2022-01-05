North Alabama animal shelters promote donations in honor of lifelong animal advocate Betty White

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday Across the Tennessee
Valley...

A low pressure system will move across the Southeastern United
States, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to southern middle
Tennessee and portions of northern Alabama on Thursday.

Precipitation will begin just after sunrise Thursday morning over
northwest Alabama, and rapidly spread northeastward across the
region. This precipitation may begin as a mixture of rain, freezing
rain, sleet and/or snow, especially for areas north of the Tennessee
River. Some light snow or sleet accumulation is possible in areas
mainly north of the Tennessee River.

By midday, a change over to mostly rain is expected across most of
northern Alabama, while locations across southern middle Tennessee
will likely maintain some form of wintry precipitation through the
day. As colder air moves back in late Thursday afternoon and
evening, any liquid rain will likely change back over to light snow.
Additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Any remaining
water on roadways will freeze overnight Thursday and could lead to
some localized travel impacts.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

North Alabama animal shelters promote donations in honor of lifelong animal advocate Betty White

  • Updated
  • 0
Betty White

Betty White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, would've turned 100 on Jan. 17.

 Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN

Animal shelters across North Alabama are welcoming donations in honor of legendary actress and well-known animal advocate Betty White, who died Friday at age 99. 

Some have even started promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge, a larger movement to make donations on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. White strongly supported the conservation and educational missions of zoos, spent decades working with the American Humane and was a major donor for Guide Dogs for the Blind, among her other animal-supporting endeavors. 

“Whenever you have a publicly revered figure like Betty White lending her time to those causes, it really underscores our mission of providing care and finding loving homes for our animals,” said Karen Sheppard, director of Huntsville Animal Services. “We are blessed with a giving community, but we can never have too many volunteers or enough supplies.” 

Most North Alabama shelters are accepting donations of food, toys, towels and blankets, though specific items vary from location to location. Some, like the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, also have an Amazon Wish List that supporters can browse to help out. 

In Sheffield, a donor took the support an extra step further. Southern Package & Tobacco said Kristi Odom donated $50 to the Colbert County Animal Shelter through a campaign the package store was running. The donation earned her one week of whatever Odom wanted advertised on the store’s sign, and she chose a simple but meaningful message in White’s honor: “Thank you for being a friend RIP.” 

However, as the Greater Huntsville Humane Society notes, even the smallest amount can help. They and shelters across the nation are promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge and encouraging everyone to donate $5 to a local shelter between now and Jan. 17 in honor of the icon.  

Donors can use the hashtag and share memories of White or her impact on their lives when they donate. 

