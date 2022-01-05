North Alabama animal shelters promote donations in honor of lifelong animal advocate Betty White

Animal shelters across North Alabama are welcoming donations in honor of legendary actress and well-known animal advocate Betty White, who died Friday at age 99.
Some have even started promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge, a larger movement to make donations on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. White strongly supported the conservation and educational missions of zoos, spent decades working with the American Humane and was a major donor for Guide Dogs for the Blind, among her other animal-supporting endeavors.
“Whenever you have a publicly revered figure like Betty White lending her time to those causes, it really underscores our mission of providing care and finding loving homes for our animals,” said Karen Sheppard, director of Huntsville Animal Services. “We are blessed with a giving community, but we can never have too many volunteers or enough supplies.”
Most North Alabama shelters are accepting donations of food, toys, towels and blankets, though specific items vary from location to location. Some, like the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, also have an Amazon Wish List that supporters can browse to help out.
In Sheffield, a donor took the support an extra step further. Southern Package & Tobacco said Kristi Odom donated $50 to the Colbert County Animal Shelter through a campaign the package store was running. The donation earned her one week of whatever Odom wanted advertised on the store’s sign, and she chose a simple but meaningful message in White’s honor: “Thank you for being a friend RIP.”
However, as the Greater Huntsville Humane Society notes, even the smallest amount can help. They and shelters across the nation are promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge and encouraging everyone to donate $5 to a local shelter between now and Jan. 17 in honor of the icon.
Donors can use the hashtag and share memories of White or her impact on their lives when they donate.
North Alabama animal shelters promote call for donations in honor of Betty White
Animal shelters across North Alabama are welcoming donations in honor of legendary actress and well-known animal advocate Betty White, who died Friday at age 99.
Some have even started promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge, a larger movement to make donations on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. White strongly supported the conservation and educational missions of zoos, spent decades working with the American Humane and was a major donor for Guide Dogs for the Blind, among her other animal-supporting endeavors.
“Whenever you have a publicly revered figure like Betty White lending her time to those causes, it really underscores our mission of providing care and finding loving homes for our animals,” said Karen Sheppard, director of Huntsville Animal Services. “We are blessed with a giving community, but we can never have too many volunteers or enough supplies.”
Most North Alabama shelters are accepting donations of food, toys, towels and blankets, though specific items vary from location to location. Some, like the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, also have an Amazon Wish List that supporters can browse to help out.
In Sheffield, a donor took the support an extra step further. Southern Package & Tobacco said Kristi Odom donated $50 to the Colbert County Animal Shelter through a campaign the package store was running. The donation earned her one week of whatever Odom wanted advertised on the store’s sign, and she chose a simple but meaningful message in White’s honor: “Thank you for being a friend RIP.”
However, as the Greater Huntsville Humane Society notes, even the smallest amount can help. They and shelters across the nation are promoting the #BettyWhiteChallenge and encouraging everyone to donate $5 to a local shelter between now and Jan. 17 in honor of the icon.
Donors can use the hashtag and share memories of White or her impact on their lives when they donate.