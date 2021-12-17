Havoc beat Pensacola in return to Huntsville

With Santa in attendance, the Havoc would start off fast with a beautiful tic-tac-toe goal from Tyler Piacentini.
Pensacola would eventually tie the game and that score would head into the final frame.
In the third period, goals would be plenty for the Havoc with Jacob Barber and Bauer Neudecker scoring twice.
Hunter Vorva would end the night with 29 saves and end up beating Pensacola for the second day in a row.
The Havoc will be back Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Charlie Brown Christmas where they will be wearing specialty jerseys and celebrating Charlie Brown's Christmas