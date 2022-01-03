Delays, closings reported across North Alabama due to winter weather

Here's a list of delays and closures that have been announced for Monday due to the snow and icy road conditions:
The Huntsville Botanical Garden will be closed until noon.
Athens Covid-19 testing in the Hometown Grocery parking lot has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Out of an abundance of caution, all Limestone County Schools will be closed today, January 3. All extracurricular activities are canceled as well. Professional Development for teachers will continue as scheduled on Tuesday.
Trash will not be picked up in Decatur on Monday.
Madison City Schools are closed Monday, cancelling professional development/workday activities for all faculty and staff.
Madison Baptist Academy is closed Monday.
Athens City Schools says 12-month employees should report at 10 a.m.
Merit Bank branches will open at 10 a.m.
Scottsboro City Hall will be on a two-hour delay Monday.
Madison County Courthouse will open at 10 a.m. Monday.
Due to inclement weather conditions, all branches of Redstone Federal Credit Union will delay opening until 11 am Monday.
Marshall County courthouses will open at 10 a.m. Monday.
Decatur City Hall is closed Monday.
Madison County School System has closed for the planned Teacher’s Workday on Monday.
Calhoun Community College delays opening until 10 a.m. Monday.
- All Limestone County Schools employees are delayed until 10 a.m. January 3.
Students don't return in Limestone County until Wednesday.
Here's a list of other delays that have been reported across North Alabama:
- Huntsville municipal offices, including Municipal Court, will open at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Fixed-route Orbit transit and Access paratransit service will also operate on a two-hour delay.
Residential garbage collection could be delayed in mountainous areas, but it will depend on road conditions, city officials say.
- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will open Monday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m.
- Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville won't open until noon on Monday for faculty and staff in service.
- Huntsville Ice Sports Center has canceled all early morning freestyles and pick-up hockey scheduled for Monday, January 3. The facility will open at 9:00 a.m.
- Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will delay its start time until 9:00 a.m. (Production and Administration)
- All three Synergy Wellness locations will open at 10:00 Monday morning.
- The Morgan County Courthouse will open at 10a.m.
- All Limestone County Commission Offices and the Limestone County Courthouse, will delay opening until 10:00 a.m.
- First Baptist Child Development Center in Madison will open at 9:30 a.m.
- DeKalb County Government Building and Offices will open at 10 in the morning.
Here are some closings that have been announced for Monday:
- Huntsville Madison County Senior Center will be closed.
- The administrative offices of City Hall in Decatur are closed.
Evening proceedings there will be held as previously scheduled, unless otherwise noted, with Decatur City Council's pre-meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and meeting starting at 6:00 p.m.
