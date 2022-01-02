Delays, closings being reported across North Alabama because of winter weather

Here's a list of delays for school districts that have been announced for Monday:
- Madison County School System Teacher’s Workday will be delayed by two hours on Monday, January 3 for all employees.
Students don't return in Madison County Schools until Wednesday.
- All Limestone County Schools employees are delayed until 10 a.m. January 3.
Students don't return in Limestone County until Wednesday.
- Madison City Schools will delay Monday's professional development/workday for employees by two hours.
Students are not scheduled to return to school until Tuesday, Jan. 4.
School district officials say they will be monitoring weather conditions and make adjustments if needed.
Here's a list of other delays that have been reported across North Alabama:
- Huntsville municipal offices, including Municipal Court, will open at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Fixed-route Orbit transit and Access paratransit service will also operate on a two-hour delay.
Residential garbage collection could be delayed in mountainous areas, but it will depend on road conditions, city officials say.
- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will open Monday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m.
- Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville won't open until noon on Monday for faculty and staff in service.
- Huntsville Ice Sports Center has canceled all early morning freestyles and pick-up hockey scheduled for Monday, January 3. The facility will open at 9:00 a.m.
- Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will delay its start time until 9:00 a.m. (Production and Administration)
- All three Synergy Wellness locations will open at 10:00 Monday morning.
- The Morgan County Courthouse will open at 10a.m.
- All Limestone County Commission Offices and the Limestone County Courthouse, will delay opening until 10:00 a.m.
- First Baptist Child Development Center in Madison will open at 9:30 a.m.
- DeKalb County Government Building and Offices will open at 10 in the morning.
Here are some closings that have been announced for Monday:
- Huntsville Madison County Senior Center will be closed.
- The administrative offices of City Hall in Decatur are closed.
Evening proceedings there will be held as previously scheduled, unless otherwise noted, with Decatur City Council's pre-meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and meeting starting at 6:00 p.m.
-
Waay 31 will continue to update this list if more delays or closures are announced.