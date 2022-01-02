Delays being reported across North Alabama because of potential winter weather

Here's a list of delays for school districts that have been announced for Monday:
- Madison County School System Teacher’s Workday will be delayed by two hours on Monday, January 3 for all employees.
Students don't return in Madison County Schools until Wednesday.
- All Limestone County Schools employees are delayed until 10 a.m. January 3.
Students don't return in Limestone County until Wednesday.
- Madison City Schools will delay Monday's professional development/workday for employees by two hours.
Students are not scheduled to return to school until Tuesday, Jan. 4.
School district officials say they will be monitoring weather conditions and make adjustments if needed.
Here's a list of other delays that have been reported across North Alabama:
- Huntsville municipal offices, including Municipal Court, will open at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Fixed-route Orbit transit and Access paratransit service will also operate on a two-hour delay.
Residential garbage collection could be delayed in mountainous areas, but it will depend on road conditions, city officials say.
- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will open Monday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m.
- Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville won't open until noon on Monday for faculty and staff in service.
Waay 31 will continue to update this list if more delays or closures are announced.