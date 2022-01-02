Delays being reported across North Alabama because of potential winter weather

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CST Sunday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM CST Sunday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.4 feet on 12/23/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Jackson counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Delays being reported across North Alabama because of potential winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Advisory 1/2/22

Winter Weather Advisory issued 1/2/22

Here's a list of delays for school districts that have been announced for Monday:

- Madison County School System Teacher’s Workday will be delayed by two hours on Monday, January 3 for all employees.

Students don't return in Madison County Schools until Wednesday.

- All Limestone County Schools employees are delayed until 10 a.m. January 3.

Students don't return in Limestone County until Wednesday.

- Madison City Schools will delay Monday's professional development/workday for employees by two hours.

Students are not scheduled to return to school until Tuesday, Jan. 4.

School district officials say they will be monitoring weather conditions and make adjustments if needed.

Here's a list of other delays that have been reported across North Alabama:

- Huntsville municipal offices, including Municipal Court, will open at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Fixed-route Orbit transit and Access paratransit service will also operate on a two-hour delay.

Residential garbage collection could be delayed in mountainous areas, but it will depend on road conditions, city officials say.

- The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will open Monday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m.

- Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville won't open until noon on Monday for faculty and staff in service.

- Huntsville Ice Sports Center has canceled all early morning freestyles and pick-up hockey scheduled for Monday, January 3. The facility will open at 9:00 a.m.
 
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing will delay its start time until 9:00 a.m. (Production and Administration)

Waay 31 will continue to update this list if more delays or closures are announced.

