Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Facebook blocked her account for 24 hours

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Facebook blocked her account for 24 hours

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says Facebook blocked her account for 24 hours

Facebook has blocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from posting on its platform for 24 hours, the Georgia Republican said January 3.

 OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has blocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from posting on its platform for 24 hours, the Georgia Republican said Monday.

The congresswoman reacted to the temporary Facebook ban through her Telegram account, writing, "Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me."

A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook's parent company, said Facebook removed one of Greene's posts about Covid-19.

"A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies," the spokesperson said.

The decision comes a day after Twitter permanently suspended one of Greene's accounts for repeatedly violating the platform's rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

Greene, a right-wing Republican, had most frequently tweeted from the @mtgreenee handle, which had more than 465,000 followers. She still has access to and can tweet from her official congressional account @RepMTG, which has more than 386,000 followers.

The congresswoman has a long history of embracing baseless conspiracy theories, and she has been a serial tweeter of false claims — about the election, the Capitol insurrection and other subjects — since she won her seat in November 2020.

CNN's KFILE previously reported that Greene had removed dozens of Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019 in which she endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians.

While the company had not removed those posts, Facebook previously removed posts of Greene's for violating the company's community standards, including ones in which Greene agreed with people who said the 2018 Parkland, Florida, shooting was a "false flag" operation. "False flag" refers to acts that are designed by perpetrators to be made to look like they were carried out by other individuals or groups.

