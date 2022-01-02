Man found dead following altercation, shots fired in Fort Payne

One man was killed on Sunday morning in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne police say they were called to the 1000 block of Gault Ave N around 9:30 Sunday morning for a report of an altercation with shots being fired.
When first responders arrived, they found one man deceased.
The incident is under investigation right now by the Fort Payne Detective Division, Dekalb District Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.
According to Fort Payne police, the incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.
Police say a person involved in the altercation is being interviewed by Fort Payne detectives.
More information with be released at a later date, police say.
