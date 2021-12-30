You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Bystanders rescue teen pinned under car in crash in Nebraska

Bystanders rescue teen pinned under car in crash in Nebraska

Joe Maxin said his son, a freshman at Creighton University, was driving eastbound down I-80, near the F Street exit when he was hit by another driver.

    OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) -- The morning of Christmas Eve, 19-year-old Louie Maxin was out delivering flowers, to help pay for his college expenses, when his dad Joe Maxin got an unexpected call.

"It's a woman frantically telling me that my son's been in a rollover accident," Maxin said.

Maxin said his son, a freshman at Creighton University, was driving eastbound down I-80, near the F Street exit when he was hit by another driver.

"Witnesses say that a car hit him and knocked him into the guardrail out here," Maxin said.

Louie's car flipped, he was thrown out and ended up stuck underneath his car.

"He was trying to push the car off himself," Maxin said.

The car didn't budge until a couple pulled over to help.

"They saw my son's head sticking out," he said.

The couple flagged down more drivers and together, six to eight people pushed the car off of Louie.

The car was back on its wheels, when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Louie was taken to UNMC in critical condition with trauma to his legs and pelvis from the weight of the car.

His dad said it may take weeks for him to fully recover.

"He's gonna need a lot of rehab," Mixan said.

Though the recovery may be long, Mixan said he's grateful to the people who helped save Louie's life.

"I told the lady before she hung up with me to tell everyone there, thank you. And so I heard her say, the dad's on the phone. He says, thank you, everyone," he said.

As for the other driver, Mixan said he wants the individual to come forward.

"Whoever did this, I think they should turn themselves in. If they don't turn themselves in, somebody who knows who did it, to turn them in," Mixan said.

At this time the family said, the only clue they have is the white paint left on Louie's car. If you know anything about what happened, contact Omaha police.

