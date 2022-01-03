AAA: It's not too late to winterize your vehicle, safe driving tips for the winter

According to AAA, winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes every winter.
"The old saying you can't be too careful, that certainly applies in inclement weather conditions like we've seen lately," AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram says.
If you have to get out on the roads during inclement weather, a little bit of planning before goes a long way," Ingram says.
That includes making sure your tires and properly inflated and have plenty of tread. Your vehicle should have at least a 1/2 a tank of gas.
When driving, don't ever use cruise control in inclement weather.
"Probably the most important tip of all is to adjust your driving behavior according to the road conditions," Ingram says. "That's something that a lot of people just aren't really used to doing and don't do a very good job at it quite honestly."
If you don't have one, put an emergency kit in your vehicle.
"If I get stuck on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere, what will I wish I had with me in the car to stay warm, or to signal for help, call for help and to be sure I have food and water, just those type of things," Ingram says.
Finally, if you haven't winterized your vehicle yet, Ingram says it's not too late.
He says it's important to again check your tires. Check your belts and hoses too.
Make sure your fluid levels are where they need to be and wiper blades work well too.
According to AAA, dead batteries and flat tires are some of the most common calls they take during the weather months..