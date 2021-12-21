Warmer temperatures in sight by Christmas

The cloudy, chilly weather of the past couple of days will transition to sunny, chilly weather through Thursday morning. After a dry cold front passes early Wednesday, temperatures remain chilly through the day despite the sunshine. It's even colder by Thursday morning as lows dip into the mid to upper 20s.
The pattern begins to shift as Christmas draws near. Afternoon temperatures are milder starting Thursday, verging on the side of "warm" by Christmas Eve. We will be well above average through the holiday weekend into next week with highs reaching close to 70s and lows in the 50s! In fact, the lows will be warmer than the average highs this time of year Christmas morning! There are spotty shower chances Christmas Eve night and again early next week, but at this point there's no "wash out" in the forecast within the next 7 days.