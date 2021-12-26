Unusually warm and wet finish to 2021, monitoring midweek severe threat

The holiday weekend finished with near to record tying afternoon highs. Huntsville just missed the record of 73° set in 2016 by 1 degree Sunday. However, Muscle Shoals tied the record of 73°, also set in 2016.
It's not just the afternoon highs in the 70s that are unusually warm. Overnight lows may struggle to drop below 60° each night, tonight through Thursday morning. That's 25 degrees above normal for typical lows in late December.
Rain chances remain low all day Monday but a few stray light showers and sprinkles will be possible from sunrise to sunset tomorrow. We will also see the return of gusty southwest winds Monday. Peak gusts around 25 mph are possible by late morning through the afternoon.
Better rain and thunderstorm chances begin Tuesday but nothing strong or severe is expected Tuesday.
That changes by Wednesday and into early Thursday. A warm front will lift north through our area Wednesday morning and by the afternoon any thunderstorms that develop could be strong to severe. A cold front arriving early Thursday morning will end storm chances from west to east.
The main threat is damaging winds and hail but ingredients may be in place for a brief tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas of north Alabama for scattered severe thunderstorms. The greatest risk will be for areas further west and south.