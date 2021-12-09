You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Saturday's severe storm threat increasing

A few showers are possible by this evening but most stay dry Thursday. Severe storms are still expected by Saturday morning.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday but we should stay dry until later this evening. That's when increased moisture ahead of a warm front may set off isolated showers this evening and overnight. The warm front passes through North Alabama Friday. As we move into the warm sector tomorrow afternoon, a few thunderstorms will be possible but the severe risk is relatively low during the day tomorrow.

Our severe weather risk for Friday night and especially early Saturday has increased just a bit. Areas just west of North Alabama have been upgraded this morning to a Level 3 risk late Friday night. North Alabama is split between a Level 1 and Level 2 risk. Don't get too hung up on the different levels and numbers. Just know that while the greatest risk for severe storms is west of our area, we all need to be on guard here in North Alabama Saturday morning.

Models have slowed down the arrival of severe storms by a couple hours. This could help us by limiting the fuel we need for storms but there will still be plenty of wind energy to work with. Storms arrive in the Shoals near sunrise Saturday, then move into northwest Alabama mid-morning, and finally into Sand Mountain around lunchtime. In our area, the greatest threat for severe weather will be west of I-65. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes. The severe weather threat ends Saturday afternoon as the cold front sweeps through.

It's been a while since we have had severe weather, so remember to stay prepared! Have multiple ways to get warnings, know where to take shelter if warnings are issued, and keep your phones charged. We'll continue to fine tune the forecast today and tomorrow so be sure to stay with us for updates on air and online. A quiet pattern finally returns Sunday and heading into next week. It will stay mild though with highs back in the 60s.

