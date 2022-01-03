A Covid-19 survivor came out of a coma after 65 days. Now she supports vaccinations

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

A Covid-19 survivor came out of a coma after 65 days. Now she supports vaccinations

  • Updated
  • 0
A Covid-19 survivor came out of a coma after 65 days. Now she supports vaccinations

After spending two months in a coma due to Covid-19 earlier this year, a California woman is urging people to get vaccinated.

 CNN via Cisco Webex

After spending two months in a coma due to Covid-19 earlier this year, a California woman is urging people to get vaccinated.

Andrea Arriaga Borges of Cameron Park was unvaccinated when she got sick with Covid-19, she told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Monday. The mother of five tested positive in May 2021 and wound up in the emergency room days later.

"I was in a coma for 65 days. I spent a total of four-and-a-half months in the hospital," she said on CNN's New Day. "I couldn't walk. I lost my motor skills and my muscle, dropped about 35 pounds, and came home in a wheelchair; re-learned how to walk again."

As the pandemic hurtles toward a third year, an ongoing surge and the Omicron variant continue to affect the country. The United States broke its average daily case record again Sunday, with 403,385 infections, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Hospitalizations are on the rise, but the peak from last January was 54% higher, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

While Arriaga Borges, 48, has had a remarkable recovery, the effects of Covid stay with her, like her "raspy voice" that she has from a tracheotomy, she said. For months she was on a feeding tube and could not talk, she added.

"The doctors told my children, my sister, my husband that I had, like, a 5% chance of survival," Arriaga Borges said. She beat the odds and went home August 29.

Arriaga Borges had previously been "against" vaccination, she said. When asked what her thinking behind that was, Arriaga Borges said she was healthy with no underlying health issues. She never smoked and had no heart or lung problems.

"I thought I was going to be sick for four or five days and then be fine, and that's not how it went," she said.

After her brush with death, Arriaga Borges is urging people to get vaccinated.

"I don't want anyone to go through what I went through," she said. "The only thing I can say is just have an extra layer of protection and get vaccinated. Get the booster. I feel like everyone should have a choice, but at the same time it's about protecting yourself and others."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you