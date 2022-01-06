 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Lauderdale County coroner's impeachment trial moved to February

The impeachment trial for a Lauderdale County coroner accused of willful neglect of duty has been postponed until next month, records show.

A judge on Thursday set a new court date of Feb. 7 for Coroner Butch Tucker.

Tucker is the first coroner in Alabama to go through impeachment proceedings. He faces multiple allegations of willful neglect of duty, including claims he delayed blood samples or never took them for cases.

"To determine how widespread the problem was, we subpoenaed documents from the state to determine how many 'pending' death certificates there were since he became the coroner in 2019, and it was a large number that seemed to go up every year," said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly after a grand jury's findings were made public.

