Lauderdale County coroner's impeachment trial moved to February

The impeachment trial for a Lauderdale County coroner accused of willful neglect of duty has been postponed until next month, records show.
A judge on Thursday set a new court date of Feb. 7 for Coroner Butch Tucker.
Tucker is the first coroner in Alabama to go through impeachment proceedings. He faces multiple allegations of willful neglect of duty, including claims he delayed blood samples or never took them for cases.
"To determine how widespread the problem was, we subpoenaed documents from the state to determine how many 'pending' death certificates there were since he became the coroner in 2019, and it was a large number that seemed to go up every year," said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly after a grand jury's findings were made public.
