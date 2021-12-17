Huntsville Police officer Billy Clardy's accused killer won't stand trial until 2023 at the earliest

The family of a Huntsville Police officer killed in the line of duty two years ago will have to wait even longer to get justice.
Friday morning, accused killer Lajeromeny Brown was in a Madison County courtroom, where the defense and prosecutors agreed the trial won't begin until 2023 at the earliest.
Brown is accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy III, a 48-year-old husband and father of five, during a drug task force operation in northeast Huntsville on Dec. 6, 2019.
The task force was conducting a buy-bust operation at a house on Levert Street when Clardy was hit in an area not covered by his protective vest.
The delays in the case moving forward to trial stem from a backlog of capital murder trials already scheduled for 2022 due to pandemic-related court delays, according to attorneys.
The defense team told WAAY 31 the case against Brown "isn't cut and dry," and they need time to go over the hours of video evidence as they prepare the defense.
Prosecutor Tim Gann said they are ready and confident the evidence in this case will be enough to convict Brown. He faces a possible death sentence if he is found guilty of this capital murder charge.
"In years past, I think some of these cases languished, and now there is a sense of urgency to get them tried. We all understand this is a necessity so we're doing the best we can to get it tried," Gann said Friday.
The judge scheduled another status hearing for April 21, 2022, when they will likely get trial dates on the calendar for 2023.
Brown will remain locked up without bond inside the Madison County Detention Facility.