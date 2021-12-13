Toyota Alabama, WAAY 31 team for a Week of Joy to help nonprofits

All this week, Toyota Alabama and WAAY 31 are celebrating a Week of Joy by spreading some joy to nonprofits in the Huntsville area.
Toyota Alabama has chosen five area nonprofits to receive some special recognition and support during the holidays.
“In celebration of our 20th anniversary and the holiday season, Toyota Alabama is proud to partner with WAAY 31 to bring some joy to our community,” said Bekah Schmidt, Toyota Alabama corporate communications analyst.
“After all the challenges our community has been through the past two years, we wanted to spread joy and thank our nonprofit partners that worked tirelessly through the pandemic to meet the needs of our community. We hope that this makes things a bit easier for some of our partners.
"The Huntsville community is served by a variety of nonprofit organizations that provide much needed services and support to those in need. Toyota is proud to share a Week of Joy with organizations that do so much for so many."
WAAY 31 will feature a different organization every day this week at 4:30 p.m. during WAAY 31 News.
On Monday, Manna House received a $4,000 check from Toyota Alabama that will be used to buy much-needed food this month.
For more information on Manna House, go to https://mymannahouse.com/