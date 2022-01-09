UPDATE: Man dies following crash on I-565 in Huntsville

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on I-565 on Sunday, according to Huntsville Police.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-565 near Swancott Rd where the driver hit a light pole, according to HPD.
HEMSI was called to the scene just before 1:00p.m.
They took the driver, 45-year-old Cornelius Vinson, with extremely critical injuries to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.
According to Huntsville Police, Cornelius passed away at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges are expected, police say.