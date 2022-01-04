You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

No winners in Powerball drawing as jackpot grows to $610 million

  • Updated
  • 0
A ticket to play the Powerball costs $2.

 Shutterstock

There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million.

The winning numbers on Monday were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. The new estimated jackpot was revised upward Tuesday from $575 million to $610 million for Wednesday's drawing, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to the game operator.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4, the seventh largest in US lottery history. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In 2015, Powerball changed the odds of its game to make it more difficult to win the jackpot. That has made huge payouts more common while also convincing people to take their chances on increasingly small pipe dreams.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Alanne Orjoux contributed to this report.

