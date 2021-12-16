Former Athens City Schools superintendent pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge

Former Athens City Schools superintendent Trey Holladay pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday in a school fraud scheme.
Under the plea with federal prosecutors, Holladay could face up to five years in prison and be forced to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars when he is sentenced next year. Holladay will likely be placed on three years of supervised probation.
Holladay pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the plot of enrolling private school students from across the region into virtual classes at the Athens Renaissance School — a public blended and virtual education school that offered alternative curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade students to get their state tax money.
The students remained full-time attendants of their private school, however, and in most cases, they and their parents were unaware the student had been enrolled in an Athens school. Meanwhile, court documents state, the students were counted as part of ACS' annual enrollment and agreements between the school system and others allowed Holladay and his alleged co-conspirators to financially benefit from the arrangement.
Six people were initially charged when the scheme was uncovered. Three others have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Under the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against Holladay’s wife and drop additional charges of wire fraud and identify theft against Holladay. Holladay has agreed to surrender all education certificates and licenses as part of the agreement.