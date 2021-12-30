Big Ben rings on New Year's Eve after four years of silence

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&