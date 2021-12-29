The pop culture moments of 2021 we couldn't forget if we tried

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA DEKALB JACKSON MARSHALL IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA FRANKLIN AL LAWRENCE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE FRANKLIN TN LINCOLN MOORE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.